Price of the dollar today October 27, the peso wins the session

Today, Thursday, October 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8481 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso gains 10.32 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.8581 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8581 – Sell: $19.8581

: Buy $19.8581 – Sell: $19.8581 HSBC : Buy: $19.49 – Sell: $20.24

: Buy: $19.49 – Sell: $20.24 Banamex : Buy: $19.25 – Sell: $20.36

: Buy: $19.25 – Sell: $20.36 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.71 – Sell: $20.09

Buy: $18.71 – Sell: $20.09 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.64 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.64 – Sale: $20.42 IXE: Buy: $18.72 – Sell: $20.08

Buy: $18.72 – Sell: $20.08 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.49 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3480 – Sale: $20.3585

Purchase: $19.3480 – Sale: $20.3585 Banregio: Buy: $19.18 – Sell: $20.68

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,416.5 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens day with an upward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.78 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.