Price of the dollar today October 5, peso loses again

Today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0750 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. Today the Mexican peso closed the session losing 6.06 cents in the exchange rate, despite the fact that the first two days of the week had advanced against the United States currency. According to Banxico data, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.0265 units. This is how the greenback is quoted in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.07 – Sell: $20.07
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.44
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.70
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.23
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15- Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,015.30 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.84 pesos, for $22.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

