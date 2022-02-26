Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, February 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3520 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.3769 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3769 – Sell: $20.3769
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.97 – Sell: $20.70
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.90
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19,854 – Sale: $20.83
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.98
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.19
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $21.16
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.08
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 137.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.94 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

