Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Zach 31 mins ago Business Leave a comment 49 Views

Today Saturday March 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9540 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.8953 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40
  • Monex: Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.59
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.16
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,081.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, weight loses week with a drop of 51 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.91 pesos, for $27.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Amazon founder turned his attention to Chiribiquete and will support environmental goals

Jeff Bezos He has always been fascinated by the Amazon, to the point that Amazon, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved