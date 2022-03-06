Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today Saturday March 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9540 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.8953 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953

: Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953 HSBC : Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14

: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14 Banamex : Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43

: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43 Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21 Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40 Monex: Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56

Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55 Exchange: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.16

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.16 Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,081.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, weight loses week with a drop of 51 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.91 pesos, for $27.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.