Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate?

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Today Saturday April 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8576 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Friday, at $19.8572 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
  • Monex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.39
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.39

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $46,703.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso wins the session and the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.04 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Huge Labor Victory at Amazon: New York Warehouse Approves Creation of Company’s First Union | Economy

13 hours ago

Netflix breaks with Facebook and you will no longer be able to use this function

14 hours ago

Amazon workers in the US win the pulse of the technology giant

14 hours ago

Chris Smalls, the former employee who beat Amazon and created the company’s first union in the US.

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button