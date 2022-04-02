Business
Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate?
Today Saturday April 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8576 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Friday, at $19.8572 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
- Monex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
- Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.39
- Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.39
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $46,703.0 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.04 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
