Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate?

Today Saturday April 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8576 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Friday, at $19.8572 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572

: Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33

: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33 Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14

Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14 Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46 Exchange: Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.39 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.39

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $46,703.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso wins the session and the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.04 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.