Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Today, Saturday, October 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9190 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 19.9345 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9345 – Sell: $19.9345
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,232 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso recovers 14 cents in the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.64 pesos, for $22.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dollar continued through the clouds and without finding the ceiling

5 hours ago

Currencies continue to fall in the Cuban informal market

16 hours ago

Dollar price today October 21, peso gains 14 cents

19 hours ago

A project that could forever change Times Square divides New Yorkers

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button