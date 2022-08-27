News

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of Zach Zach28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0275 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 19.9268 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9122 – Sell: $19.9122
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,109 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso loses session but gains week

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $23.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Police arrest four young people who allegedly contacted people through “Grinder” and “Tinder” to assault them

6 mins ago

A US senator calls for the Biden administration to sanction Cristina for corruption

17 mins ago

The US Secret Service recovers millions in aid against covid-19

39 mins ago

Why was the informal market exchange rate used as a reference? (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button