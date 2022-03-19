Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today Saturday March 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3620 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.3707 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30
- Monex: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.89
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 41 thousand 746.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.50 pesos, for $26.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
