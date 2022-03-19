Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today Saturday March 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3620 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.3707 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707

: Buy $20.3707 – Sell: $20.3707 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88

: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.88 Bancomer: Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64

Buy: $19.74 – Sell: $20.64 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.99 – Sale: $20.99 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.79 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97 Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.89 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 41 thousand 746.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.50 pesos, for $26.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

