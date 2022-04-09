Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, April 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.0460 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.0335 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0335 – Sell: $20.0335
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.35
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.65
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70
  • Santander: Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.57
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 481.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.80 pesos, for $26.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

