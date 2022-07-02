Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

Today Saturday July 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2669 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.2377 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2377- Sell: $20.2377
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,253 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, weight loses first session of the month

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.13 pesos, for $24.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. She has worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

Colombian dollar price: at record levels – Sectors – Economy

1 hour ago

3 of the most common failures in car air conditioners

15 hours ago

Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 80 bitcoins for El Salvador: “Thank you for selling cheap!”

15 hours ago

Gordon Ramsay: From a $5 million Ferrari to this…

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button