Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate
Today, Saturday, July 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4610 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.4419 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88
- Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14
- Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34
- IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
- Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41
- Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05
- Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,600 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
