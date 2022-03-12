Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Zach 15 mins ago Business Leave a comment 30 Views

Today Saturday March 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9165 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.9435 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9435 – Sell: $20.9435
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.42
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.24
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $21.25
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
  • Monex: Buy: $20.53 – Sell: $21.53
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
  • Santander: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.58
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,051.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Friday, the peso falls for the third week

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.82 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Elon Musk’s unusual proposal against Russia: he asked to increase the production of three key inputs

The energy dependency of the European Union with Russia was one of the main points …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved