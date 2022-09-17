Price of the dollar today September 16, this is how it is against the peso

Today, Friday, September 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.03 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. Although in Mexico it is a holiday due to the celebration of Independence Day, the activities of the foreign exchange markets at the international level continue. The greenback is at this time with a lower price than during the morning of this Friday, when it was located at 20.13 units. Yesterday the peso closed the session losing ground, with a fall of 11.81 cents in the exchange rate, as a result of the data on retail sales in the US. This is how the dollar is found in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0834 – Sell: $20.0834

: Buy $20.0834 – Sell: $20.0834 HSBC : Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.34

: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.34 Banamex : Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.29

Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.29 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.41 IXE: Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.32

Buy: $18.83 – Sell: $20.32 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $20.61

Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $20.61 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.68

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,718.90 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Friday, this is how the exchange rate dawns today.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.07 pesos, for $22.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.