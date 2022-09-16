News

Price of the dollar today September 16, thus the exchange rate

Today, Friday, September 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1322 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.0834 per unit.

This day the Bank of Mexico does not meet due to the national holiday for the commemoration of the anniversary of the beginning of Mexican Independence, so the stock market will remain closed during the day.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0834 – Sell: $20.0834
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.34
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.56
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.73 – Sale: $20.49
  • IXE: Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.32
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69
  • Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.13 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.05
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.6478 – Sale: $20.6583
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,732.5 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.06 pesos, for $22.93 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

