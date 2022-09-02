News

Price of the dollar today, September 2: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Several Latin American currencies, including the Mexican peso, strengthened at the beginning of the session this Friday, supported by a lower aversion to risk assets, amid a more positive global outlook after the publication of the US employment report, which caused a decline in the dollar.

According to the report for the month of August, shared by the Department of Labor, hThere was widespread job growth last month, adding 315,000 new jobsincluding notable job earnings in professional and business services, health care, and retail.

However, as for the unemployment rate, it rose again. According to the report, in August this indicator rose from 3.5% to 3.7%, the highest level since February of this year.

On the other hand, at 11:22 am ET, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, fell 0.70%, standing at 108,915 unitsaccording to Investing.com, one of the most important finance portals.

Price of the dollar today, September 2: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

At 11:28 a.m. ET, this is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, September 2according to Investing.com.

  • Mexico: 19.94 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 650.17 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7,7500 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.6106 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 19.93 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.23 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 648.35 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 646.60 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7250 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.4212 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4212 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35,8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 19.95 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.25 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 652.00 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 648.00 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7550 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,800 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,000 gold cordobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

