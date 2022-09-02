Price of the dollar today September 2, peso starts to rise

Today, Friday, September 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9735 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.1861 per unit.

The economist Gabriela Siller refers to the beginning of the last session of the week with an appreciation of 7.2 cents that places the local currency in positive territory at the beginning of the day.

An important economic data that has been released in the US is on the labor issue, pointing to the creation of 315,000 jobs during the month of August while the unemployment rate remains on the rise. With this information, the Mexican peso gains momentum to continue making gains.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1861 – Sell: $20.1861

: Buy $20.1861 – Sell: $20.1861 HSBC : Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.44

: Buy: $19.76 – Sell: $20.44 Banamex : Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $20.44 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.37

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $20.37 IXE: Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.03 – Sell: $20.46 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.41 Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.60 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.69

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.69 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4860 – Sale: $20.5000

Purchase: $19.4860 – Sale: $20.5000 Banregio: Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,394.9 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.99 pesos, for $23.07 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

