Business

Price of the dollar today September 2, peso wins the week

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 54 1 minute read

Today, Friday, September 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.94 per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the end of the session, the Mexican peso achieved gains of 22.74 cents compared to the close of this Thursday, in addition, the greenback returned to the psychological barrier below 20 units. On a weekly basis, the peso achieved a marginal gain of 2.27 cents. The spot interbank dollar ended at 19.95 pesos, according to Banxico data. This is how the currency of the United States is quoted in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.53
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.35 – Sell: $20.46
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.82 – Sell: $20.21
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.33
  • IXE: Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.21
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.40
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.70
  • Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.44
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.72

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,983.40 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts the session in positive

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.87 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 54 1 minute read

Related Articles

Florida Lottery, Saturday, September 3: Winning Numbers

2 hours ago

What is the CarFit program for older drivers in Florida

4 hours ago

Maryland couple thought they won $10,000 in the lottery, but when they checked the ticket, the prize was $1 million

4 hours ago

A woman wins more than $200,000 in the lottery, but her husband is not even excited because he thinks she only won $2,000

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button