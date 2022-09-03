Price of the dollar today September 2, peso wins the week

Today, Friday, September 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.94 per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the end of the session, the Mexican peso achieved gains of 22.74 cents compared to the close of this Thursday, in addition, the greenback returned to the psychological barrier below 20 units. On a weekly basis, the peso achieved a marginal gain of 2.27 cents. The spot interbank dollar ended at 19.95 pesos, according to Banxico data. This is how the currency of the United States is quoted in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95

: Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95 HSBC : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.53

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.53 Banamex : Buy: $19.35 – Sell: $20.46

: Buy: $19.35 – Sell: $20.46 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.82 – Sell: $20.21

Buy: $18.82 – Sell: $20.21 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $20.33 IXE: Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.21

Buy: $18.79 – Sell: $20.21 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.40 Monex: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.72

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,983.40 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.87 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

