Price of the dollar today September 23, peso begins to fall

Today, Friday, September 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1076 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9440 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency starts the last session of the week with a depreciation of 11 cents, after a few days in which economic data was released that was better than anticipated in terms of local economic growth, but continues inflationary pressures offering a complicated panorama towards the end of the year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9440 – Sell: $19.9440
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.55 – Sell: $20.28
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.63
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.48
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.18
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.71
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.62
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.6024 – Sale: $20.6129
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.59

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,028.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.64 pesos, for $22.24 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

