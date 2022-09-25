Price of the dollar today, September 25: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

News

On Sunday has arrived.

Although the financial markets they do not operate during the weekendsis not more stay on top of the latest movements of our local currency: the US dollar.

the american currency closed the week higher after Jerome Powell, President of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), announced a increase in interest rates of 75 basis points.

“The Committee raised the target range for the federal funds rate andn 3/4 percentage point, raising the target range to 3 to 3-1/4 percent. And we continue the process of significantly reducing the size of our balance sheet, which plays an important role in strengthening the monetary policy stance”, he pointed.

As for the dollar index (DXY), that measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of the six most important currencies in the world, this is at 112,815 units, registering one of its highest historical levels.

With the market closed Below we show you how much the US dollar is in Mexico and part of Central America this Sunday, September 25, according to investing.com, famous financial website with high global impact.

  • Mexico: 20.1994 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 632.09 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.8390 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.6869 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.1780 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.15 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 631.72 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 631.72 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.8300 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,8300 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.5738 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.58 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.2210 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.16 Mexican pesos
  • Coast delicious: 632.45 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 632.45 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.8480 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.8480 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

