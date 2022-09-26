The U.S. dollar expand your earnings.

For the morning of this Monday, September 26, the US currency rose slightly as the markets continue to analyze the aggressive increase of 75 basis points in interest rates by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

Investors are currently attentive to the announcement of more restrictive monetary policies, that would follow the decisions of the United States and the United Kingdom. these possibilities Fears of a global recession are rising.

The business activity of the American Union contracted for the third consecutive month in September, while in the euro zone, the decline in the currency raised fears of a potential recession as “Consumers hold back on spending in the face of the cost of living crisis”in accordance with Televisa Newscasts.

As for the dollar index (DXY), that measures the strength of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies at the global level, this registered a rise of 0.20 percent, positioning itself at 113,190 units.

Price of the dollar today, September 26: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, we share How much is the dollar today, Monday, September 26, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, famous financial website with high global impact.

Mexico : 20.2722 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.1780 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 631.72 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 631.72 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.8300 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,8300 quetzals

Honduras : 24.5738 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.5738 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

