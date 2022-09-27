Price of the dollar today September 26, peso closes down

Today, Monday, September 26, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.4124 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso fell 18.48 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.4172, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.2324). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the forecast for the Bank of Mexico’s next monetary policy announcement is set at 75 base points, with which the central bank’s reference rate would remain at 9.25% next Thursday.

He also highlights the expansive fiscal stance in the United Kingdom that fails to arouse optimism in the country, pointing out that it is speculated that the Bank of England should be more aggressive in the new increases in its interest rate; while the South Korean won, the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty reached historically low levels, dominating the international scene.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4172 – Sell: $20.4172

: Buy $20.4172 – Sell: $20.4172 HSBC : Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.10

: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.10 Banamex : Buy: $19.79 – Sell: $20.91

: Buy: $19.79 – Sell: $20.91 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.27 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.27 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.76

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.76 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.64

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.64 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.69

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.69 Monex: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.21

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.21 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.81 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.8919 – Sale: $20.9024

Purchase: $19.8919 – Sale: $20.9024 Banregio: Purchase: $19.21 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,130.2 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.60 pesos, for $21.80 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

