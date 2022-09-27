The U.S. dollar starts the stable session.

Currently, the markets are attentive to various issues of the economic situationwell the weakening of the pound sterlingjust like him aggressive increase of 75 base points in the interest rates of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has increased risk aversion.

The posture hawkish – aggressive – of the Fed has achieved a strengthening of the dollar above all other currencies, which has significantly hit the pound sterling, same that collapsed after the announcement of the UK tax cut.

As for the dollar index (DXY), which is responsible for measuring the strength of the currency against a basket of the six most relevant currencies globally – it had a decrease of 0.26 percent, positioning itself at 113,725 units.

Price of the dollar today, September 27: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US dollar this Tuesday, September 27, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 20.3043 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 633.30 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.8440 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6905 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.2966 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2722 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 633.20 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 631.72 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.8400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,8300 quetzals

Honduras : 24.5809 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.5738 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale