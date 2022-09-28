Price of the dollar today September 27, peso breaks bad streak

Today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3745 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 6.64 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.3508 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller, highlights in the local economy the trade data in Mexico with a setback in August, which is the second in a row with a drop of 0.86% in exports at a monthly rate with seasonal figures due to a drop in exports of 14.82% oil.

In the international context, the fall to levels not seen since 2020 in the S&P 500 stock index draws attention, such as the inauguration of the BalticPipe gas pipeline in Europe and the growth of the United Kingdom’s 30 bond yield above 5% for the first time in two decades, which is alarming about the state of the economy of that country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3508 – Sell: $20.3508

: Buy $20.3508 – Sell: $20.3508 HSBC : Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $20.58

: Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $20.58 Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.92

: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.92 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $20.59 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.74 IXE: Purchase: $19.21 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.21 – Sale: $20.59 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.79 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.8590 – Sale: $20.8950

Purchase: $19.8590 – Sale: $20.8950 Banregio: Purchase: $19.18 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,029.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.54 pesos, for $21.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

