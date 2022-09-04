The dollar closed Friday’s session with losses against other Latin American currencies, including the Mexican peso. The US currency’s pullback was supported by employment data shared by the Labor Department, which showed a more-than-expected increase in the pace of hiring in August.

According to last month’s employment report, nonfarm jobs increased by 315,000, beating expectations of 300,000 by several economists polled by Reuters. Such encouraging data gives the Federal Reserve some wiggle room on how aggressively it will raise interest rates at its next meeting.

However, despite the new jobs, the unemployment rate rose again. According to the August report, this indicator stood at 3.7%, the highest level since February of this year, with 0.2% more than in July.

On the other hand, after the close of the market, the dollar index, or DXYwhich tracks the behavior of this currency against a basket of the six most important currencies, registered a slight fall of 0.09%, standing at 109,575 units, heading for its third consecutive weekly gain, according to Investing.com, one of the most important finance portals.

It may interest you: The 5 cheapest supermarkets in the USA: what are they and where can I find them

Price of the dollar today, September 3: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed this is the dollar exchange rate in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Saturday, September 3according to Investing.com.

Mexico: 19.9465 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 658.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7,7500 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.6323 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 19.9290 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.93 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 657.83 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 648,350 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7,7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7400 quetzals

Honduras: 24.4646 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4212 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35,8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale