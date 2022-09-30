The dollar loses ground against the peso after the Mexican currency rebounded after the increase in interest rates by Banxico which, as expected and like the Federal Reserve, applied an increase of 75 basis points to the interest rate in an attempt to curb high inflation.

In the meantime, the dollar index or DXY, which tracks the performance of this currency against a basket of six major currencies, continues to post high levels. This Friday at 12:25 pm ET is located at 112,297 unitsaccording to Investing.com, one of the most important finance portals.

Secondly, the US dollar records losses against the Costa Rican colon, since at 12:26 pm ET, it registers a drop of 0.01% against this currency. In the meantime, remains strong against other Central American currencies, with gains of 0.38% against the Guatemalan quetzal, 0.43% against the Honduran lempira and 0.08% against the Nicaraguan currency.

Price of the dollar today, September 30: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

At 12:32 p.m. ET, This is how the dollar exchange rate is found in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, this Friday, September 30according to Investing.com, compared to yesterday’s price around the same time.

Mexico: 20.1240 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 625.57 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7,8900 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.6931 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9700 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico: 20.1192 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.16 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 624.38 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 625.60 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala: 7,8800 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,8600 quetzals

Honduras: 24.5861 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.5861 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.9400 gold córdobas

Sale