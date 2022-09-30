Business

Price of the dollar today September 30, peso starts stable

Today, Friday, September 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1102 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.2041 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency begins the last session of the week with few variations, but in positive territory with an appreciation of 0.07%, which is equivalent to 1.5 cents, with which an exchange rate of around 20.15 pesos per US dollar is around. .

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2041 – Sell: $20.2041
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $20.58
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.62
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.72
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.41
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.47
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.69
  • Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.91
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.5870 – Sale: $20.6030
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.79

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,263.6 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.58 pesos, for $22.26 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

