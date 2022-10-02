Price of the dollar today September 30, peso wins the week

Today, Friday, September 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1464 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. At the close of this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.12 units according to Banxico data, so the Mexican currency recovered 7.7 cents on a daily basis and 10.53 cents on a weekly basis. This is how the greenback operates in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.12 – Sell: $20.12

: Buy $20.12 – Sell: $20.12 HSBC : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26 Banamex : Buy: $19.39 – Sell: $20.57

: Buy: $19.39 – Sell: $20.57 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.36

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.36 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.41

Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.41 IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.36

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.36 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.68

Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.68 Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.23

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.23 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.44 Banregio: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.79

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,408.50 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.75 pesos, for $22.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

