Sunday arrived and although the financial markets are closed and do not operate today, It doesn’t hurt to stay on top of the latest fluctuations around our local currency, the US dollar.

american currency closed the week with losses against other emerging currencies, including the Mexican peso. The decline is a result of employment data shared by the US Department of Laborwhich showed a increase in the unemployment rate.

According to official figures, corresponding to the month of August, the unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent, being the highest level since February of this year, with 0.2 percent more compared to July.

Nevertheless, employment data also showed an increase in the pace of hiring, because non-agricultural jobs they increased by 315,000, beating expectations of 300,000.

As reported Reutersthe encouraging employment data give the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) give “some wiggle room on how aggressively it will raise interest rates at its next meeting.”

As for the dollar index (DXY)which measures the behavior of the currency against a basket of the six most important currencies in the world, it fell 0.09 percent, standing at 109,575 units.

Price of the dollar today, September 4: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

With the market closed Next we show you how much the US dollar is in Mexico and part of Central America this Sunday, September 4according to the last update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 19.9465 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 658.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7500 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6323 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.9290 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.93 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 657.83 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 648,350 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7400 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4646 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4212 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

