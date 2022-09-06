Business

Price of the dollar today September 5, exchange rate at $20

Today, Monday, September 5, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9971 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso fell 4.42 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.0029, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.9587). On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

On the international scene, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights Russia’s announcement that it will not reactivate the gas supply to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 line, unless they reverse the sanctions imposed against Moscow for the War in Ukraine.

In the local aspect, a holiday in the US found for Mexico a scenario dominated by the creation of 157 thousand 432 jobs in Mexico, which at an annual rate means an increase of 4%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0029 – Sell: $20.0029
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.50
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74
  • Banorte: Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.27
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.36
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
  • Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4842 – Sale: $20.5100
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.02 – Sale: $20.69

As for the bitcoinis currently at 19,754.4 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.83 pesos, for $23.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

