The US financial markets remain closed for the Labor Dayalso known as Labor Day in English.

Nevertheless, the stock indices in the rest of the world show mixed numbers, being the emerging currencies, including the Mexican peso, some of the currencies that have gained ground today, Monday, September 5.

Currently, the markets are attentive to issues of the economic situation, Among them, the possibility thathe United States Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to raise interest rates aggressively to deal with still-high levels of inflation.

“Any sign of weakness or loss of dynamism in the economy, the initial reaction of the markets could be positive since it would imply a less aggressive Fed regarding its rate hike”, expressed signature IC Bank according to a note from Money in Image.

As for the dollar index (DXY)which measures the performance of the currency against a basket of the six most relevant currencies worldwide, this reached 110.27 units, being its highest level since June 2002.

Price of the dollar today, September 5: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Next, How much is the US currency this Monday, September 5, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

Mexico : 19.9747 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 658.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7500 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.6323 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 19.9684 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9290 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 657.83 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 657.83 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7400 quetzals

Honduras : 24.4646 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4646 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

