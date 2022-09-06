Business

Price of the dollar today, September 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

After another day without operations due to the commemoration of Labor Day, financial markets resume operations in the American Union.

For this Tuesday, September 6, the US currency registered a slight upward trend as emerging currencies try to adapt to the pessimistic climate for the world’s economies.

Currently, the markets are on the lookout for a possible energy crisis in Europe, this, after Gazprom made it known that will stop pumping gas to the European Union through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, what has fueled fears of a recession.

“Going forward, greater risk aversion is not ruled out given the possibility that Europe falls into recession, since the worst scenario of the energy crisis is likely to materialize”, express Core Bank In a note collected by Television newscasts.

Next, How much is the US currency this Tuesday, September 6, in Mexico and part of Central America according to the most recent update of investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact globally.

  • Mexico: 20.0432 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 658.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 7.7500 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.6445 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.9400 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

  • Mexico: 20.0454 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9684 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 657.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 657.83 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.7400 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7400 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.4890 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.4646 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.8800 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,8800 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.0571 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9749 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 659.65 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 659.65 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7,7600 quetzals | Yesterday: 7,7600 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

