Price of the dollar today September 6, peso loses the session

Today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1325 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 14.19 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1448 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso depreciated this day due to a high aversion to global risk and due to economic data released in the US, which exceeded predictions.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1553 – Sell: $20.1553

HSBC : Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27

Banamex : Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74

Banorte: Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.52

IXE: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68

Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.33

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Buy: $19.6180 Sell: $20.6470

Banregio: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.78

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,006.6 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $23.20 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

