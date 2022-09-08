Price of the dollar today September 7, how did you close the day?

Today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9995 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe exchange rate closed the session at 19.9620 per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9620 – Sell: $19.9620

: Buy $19.9620 – Sell: $19.9620 HSBC : Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27

: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27 Banamex : Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67

: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74 Banorte: Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46

Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.52

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.52 IXE: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.6180 Sell: $20.6470

Buy: $19.6180 Sell: $20.6470 Banregio: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.78

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,094 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.00 pesos, for $23.05 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

