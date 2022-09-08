News
Price of the dollar today September 7, how did you close the day?
Today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9995 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe exchange rate closed the session at 19.9620 per unit against the spot interbank dollar.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9620 – Sell: $19.9620
- HSBC: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27
- Banamex: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74
- Banorte: Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.46
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.52
- IXE: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $20.46
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68
- Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.33
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.87
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
- Exchange: Buy: $19.6180 Sell: $20.6470
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.78
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,094 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $20.00 pesos, for $23.05 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
