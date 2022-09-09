Price of the dollar today September 9, peso wins the week

Today, Friday, September 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8792 per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 6.76 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.8920 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

At the weekly level, the local currency registered gains of 1.07 cents compared to its closing on the previous Friday (19.9027), according to the Banxico registry.

In the domestic scenario, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights that with the level of debt that is proposed for next year, if the GDP grows 2% or less this year and in 2023, the probability of a lower credit rating for sovereign debt would considerably increase. from Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8920- Sell: $19.8920

: Buy $19.8920- Sell: $19.8920 HSBC : Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.17

: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.17 Banamex : Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.38

: Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.38 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.17

Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.17 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.23

Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.23 IXE: Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.14

Buy: $18.76 – Sell: $20.14 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.61- Sale: $20.71 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.31 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Buy: $19.58 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $19.58 – Sell: $20.61 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3797 – Sale: $20.3902

Purchase: $19.3797 – Sale: $20.3902 Banregio: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.59

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 21,253.8 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.97 pesos, for $23.04 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

