Price of the dollar today: start of the day with a rebound of 60 pesos – Financial Sector – Economy

After the decrease registered on Monday of this week, the price of the dollar in the Colombian interbank market closed its second exchange day in August with an advance of more than 67 pesos, compared to the representative rate that governs this Tuesday of 4,245.99 pesos.

Indeed, the average price at which the US currency was traded in the country this Tuesday was 4,313.3 pesosaccording to records of the Electronic Trading System of the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC).

(Also read: ‘We are almost 10 years ahead in the adjustment of finances’: Restrepo)

The dollar in Colombia began this second exchange day of the week with a rebound of close to 60 pesos. The first operation this Tuesday was made at a value of 4,305 pesos per unit, but the US currency reached a maximum value of 4,328.5 pesos. The minimum rate of the session was 4,295 pesos.

As it is recalled, at the beginning of the eighth month of 2022 the currency fell below 4,300 pesos and took the representative market rate (TRM) to levels of 4,245.99 pesos, but this Tuesday the currency recovered and maintains again on that psychological level of 4,300 pesos.

(You may also be interested in: Tax reform: it will increase the double tax on occasional income)

For its part, The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil for delivery in October fell below 100 dollars on Tuesday when trading on the London futures market at 99.38 dollars, a decrease of 0.64 percent compared to the close of the previous session.

In recent days, North Sea oil, a benchmark in Europe, has fallen due to fears of a slowdown in demand, after China – the world’s largest importer of crude oil – recorded industrial activity worse than estimated .

To this has been added the concern of investors about a possible economic weakness in several countries, which may weaken the demand for black gold. The market is awaiting this week a new meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its main partners (OPEC+), in which the planned calendar to increase their joint production will be assessed.

Economy and business

With information from EFE