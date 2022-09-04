Business
Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate?
Today, Sunday, September 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9465 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 19.95 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
- Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
- Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
- IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
- Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
- Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
- Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,818 with a downtrend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $19.87 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
