Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate?

Today, Sunday, September 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9465 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 19.95 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95

: Buy $19.95 – Sell: $19.95 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,818 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate?

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.87 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.