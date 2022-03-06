Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate

Zach 31 mins ago Business Leave a comment 53 Views

Today Sunday March 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9540 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at $20.8953 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40
  • Monex: Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.59
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.16
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,768.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.90 pesos, for $27.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Jeff Bezos in Colombia: meeting with Iván Duque – News Technology – Technology

Jeff Bezos, founder and President of the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Vice President of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved