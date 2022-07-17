Business

Price of the dollar today, Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Today, Sunday, July 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5385 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.5319 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5319 – Sell: $20.5319
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,226 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.72 pesos, for $24.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

