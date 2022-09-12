Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Today, Sunday, September 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8860 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 19.8920 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8920 – Sell: $19.8920
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,523 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate is found

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.20 pesos, for $23.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

$1,500 Incentives Announced for Education Employees – NBC Puerto Rico

11 hours ago

Incentive announced for Education employees who worked during the pandemic

13 hours ago

Why does the speedometer of your car go up to more than 200 km/h?

19 hours ago

These will be the first workers to lose their jobs

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button