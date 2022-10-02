Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

Today, Sunday, October 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1464 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.12 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.12 – Sell: $20.12
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,149 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate wake up?

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.75 pesos, for $22.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Credit cards with less interest despite Banxico

4 hours ago

Sam’s Club and Costco memberships, how much they cost and what they offer

6 hours ago

The last great creation by Paco Rabanne before his retirement

7 hours ago

Alejandro Fernández and the millionaire purchase that shakes Mexico

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button