Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, April 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8576 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at $19.8572 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8572 – Sell: $19.8572
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.33
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $20.10
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
  • Monex: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.34 – Sale: $20.39
  • Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.39

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $46,625.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.96 pesos, for $26.04 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

