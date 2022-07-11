Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4610 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.4419 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4419 – Sell: $20.4419
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,206 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

