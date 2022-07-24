Business
Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate
Today Sunday July 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5425 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed on Friday at 20.5711 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5711 – Sell: $20.5711
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
- Banamex: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73
- IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
- Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
- Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,545 with an upward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate wake up?
referring to euroit is quoted at $20.98 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.
Follow us on