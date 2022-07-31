Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today Sunday July 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3670 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.3626 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3626 – Sell: $20.3626
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,765 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate wake up?

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.82 pesos, for $24.80 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

