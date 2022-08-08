Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Sunday, August 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4245 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.4197 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4197 – Sell: $20.4197

: Buy $20.4197 – Sell: $20.4197 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,172 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso gains session but loses the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.80 pesos, for $24.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.