Price of the dollar today Thursday May 5

North Carolina, Raleigh – Find out how much the price of the dollar is today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the foreign exchange markets. Exchange rates in the dollar market for the Mexican currency, the Colombian peso, the Honduran lempira and the Guatemalan quetzal.

How much is the US dollar in Mexico today?

The average exchange rate of the dollar in Mexico as of Thursday, May 5, 2022, according to the DollarInfo site, is $20.21 pesos.

The US dollar for purchase is quoted at $19.97 pesos / Sale at $20.45 pesos.

The current exchange rate in the main banking institutions in Mexico is as follows:

Banorte : Buy $19.10 pesos / Sale $20.50 pesos

: Buy $19.10 pesos / Sale $20.50 pesos BBVA Bancomer : Buy $19.42 pesos / Sell $20.42 pesos

: Buy $19.42 pesos / Sell $20.42 pesos CitiBanamex: Buy $19.64 pesos / Sell $20.77 pesos

The price of the dollar today Elektra – Azteca Bank It is $19.25 pesos for purchase and $20.19 pesos for sale.

Dollar price in Honduras

In Honduras The exchange rate today, Thursday, May 5, is as follows: the dollar to the Honduran lempira is at a value of $24.29 for purchase and $24.80 for sale, according to the site investing.com.

Guatemalan Quetzal

The price of the dollar today May 5 in Guatemala, the quetzal trades at an exchange rate without variations of $7.66 for purchase and $7.67 for sale today, according to the site investing.com

Price of the dollar in Colombia

Today, Thursday, May 5, the price of the dollar in Colombia It trades at an exchange rate to Colombian pesos at a rising price for sale and purchase with a value of $3,830 and $3,850, respectively.

