Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6371 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.6650 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.23% or 4.6 cents, trading around 20.67 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6128 and a maximum of 20.7369 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6650 – Sell: $20.6650

: Buy $20.6650 – Sell: $20.6650 HSBC : Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04

: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04 Banamex : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.21

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.21 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.31

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.31 Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27

Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20 Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24 Exchange: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98

Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98 Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,796.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts trading down

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.