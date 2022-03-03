Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Zach 2 hours ago Business Leave a comment 43 Views

Today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6371 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.6650 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.23% or 4.6 cents, trading around 20.67 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6128 and a maximum of 20.7369 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6650 – Sell: $20.6650
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.21
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.31
  • Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20
  • Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,796.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts trading down

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

They withdraw another powdered milk due to the death of a second baby

The FDA (the Federal Food and Drug Administration, for its acronym in English) requested the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved