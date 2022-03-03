Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6371 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.6650 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.23% or 4.6 cents, trading around 20.67 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6128 and a maximum of 20.7369 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6650 – Sell: $20.6650
- HSBC: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.04
- Banamex: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.21
- Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.91
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.31
- Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20
- Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.24
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.40
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,796.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
